Sandra L. Boys

Sandra Louise (Meyers) Boys was born on March 23, 1943, in New Ulm, Minnesota to Kenneth and Evelyn (Revier) Meyers. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1961.

Sandy was united in marriage to Ron Boys on July 21, 1962, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin, Minnesota. To this union the couple was blessed with two daughters, Becky and Bonnie. The couple moved to Mankato where Sandy worked at Red Owl while Ron finished up his final year of college.

The couple spent one year in Russell, Minnesota, before moving to Osakis in 1964. Soon after moving there, they bought a home on Lake Osakis where they lived for over 50 years. Sandy was a homemaker for many years and sold Avon and Home Interiors. Sandy’s next venture led her to work at a clothing store called Chapter 10 in Osakis which she later purchased in 1983 and continued operating for approximately 15 years. After retiring from the clothing business, she worked at the Osakis Golf Club which she did until 2019. Many of these years she worked side by side with Ron. She also worked at Jacob’s Lefse for a few years. Sandy thoroughly enjoyed her time wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona for many years. Sandy liked shopping, walking, knitting, card games, and playing cribbage with Ron every morning and watching the Minnesota Twins later in the day. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandy died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Galeon in Osakis at the age of 80. She is survived by daughters, Becky (Steve) Black of Alexandria and Bonnie (Zack) Pierce of Sauk City, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Pierce-Yankunas, Bryant (Kyra) Black, Brittany (Nathan) Hoffman, Bennett (Allie) Black; great-grandchildren, Pierce Hoffman, Jordie Black, Lenox Hoffman, Brooks Black, Lettie Black, and Beckham Black; sisters-in-law, Nyla Lingenfelter of Danube, Minnesota and Patsy Meyers of Gilbert, Arizona. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Ron Boys; parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Meyers; brother, William Meyers; great-granddaughter, Reese Black; and brothers-in-law, Roger Boys and Jerry Lingenfelter.

Sandy lived a very selfless life, living to make those around her happy. Her kind, loving, and caring heart will be forever missed!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.

