Memorial services for Ross Eric Anderson will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the funeral luncheon.

Ross passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

To view Ross Anderson’s full obituary, visit www.andersonfuneral.net