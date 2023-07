Jan. 18, 1940 - July 23, 2023

EAGLE BEND, Minn. - Roger Paulson, 83, Eagle Bend, Minn., died Sunday, July 23, in his home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, July 31, at the church.

Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.