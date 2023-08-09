Roger Davis

September 7, 1930 - July 24, 2023

New Brighton, Mn - Roger Leroy Davis, 92, of New Brighton, Minnesota, passed away on July 24, 2023. Roger was born on September 7, 1930, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Walter and Irene Davis. He graduated from Osakis High School in 1948.

Roger joined the Army and served 34 months overseas during the Korean War. After his military service, Roger pursued a career as an auto mechanic. He worked in the automotive industry for many years before ending his career as a mechanic at the Minneapolis Post Office.

In his free time, Roger enjoyed various hobbies. He owned a cabin on Lake Osakis for many years. Rog er loved to travel and explored destinations such as Europe, Alaska, Mexico, and various parts of the United States. For 18 years, he spent his winters in Harlingen, Texas.

Roger had a sharp mind and enjoyed challenging himself with crossword puzzles and trivia. He had an impressive ability to an­swer any question until the very end.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Lenore, his son Shawn, and his granddaughter Randi Hunts­man, along ·with five great-grand­children, all residing in Idaho. He is also survived by his step­children Rick Bergquist, Cathy Bergquist, Jeff Bergquist, and Kim Cady. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Kelly Jo Davis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota, to honor Roger’s service to his country.

Roger Leroy Davis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

May he rest in peace.