Richard E. Bullick, age 92, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Richard Edward Albert was born on May 26, 1931, to Albert and Betsey (Monsrud) Bullick in Wood Lake, Minnesota. He attended school through the eighth grade and lived life through trial and error. He began working on his dad’s farm and eventually his dad helped Richard buy his own farm. On March 3, 1955, he married Joan Elsie Apland and together they had four sons. In 1971, he and his wife, Joan sold the farm and became owners of the Bullick Board and Care Home in Alexandria. Richard also bought and sold real estate and retired in 2005, moving to their current residence with wife, Joan. Following Joan’s death in 2009, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Gulbrandson on December 11, 2010. Following their marriage, they continued living in Alexandria. Richard loved all kinds of fishing and hunting with his wife, friends, and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan; infant daughter; great granddaughter Olivia; sisters, Agnes Wolff, Beverly (Lloyd) Gulbrandson, and Shirley (Darrell) Gulbrandson; and many close cousins and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife Kathleen; four sons, Albert (Judy) Bullick of Alexandria, Kenneth (Sandy) Bullick of Kensington, Richard (Stephanie) Bullick of Brandon, and Robert Bullick of Lowry; stepson, Gregory Gulbrandson of Covington, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Kristal (Jim) Odden, Aymee (Matt Jennissen) Bullick, Lynnette Bullick, Lisa (Crystal) Bullick, Mindy (Thrush) Bogie, Bertina (Shawn) Kupcho, Nick (Sara) Bullick, Rick (Charity) Bullick, and Elizabeth (Josh) Smith; step-granddaughter, Sarah Perkins; 26 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; brothers-in-law, Darrell Smith and John Wolff; along with numerous nieces, nephews, Monsrud and Bullick cousins.

