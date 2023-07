May 30, 1929 - July 7, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Rebekah Reece, 94, Alexandria, Minn., died Friday, July 7, in Bethany on the Lake.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Friday, July 14, at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria. Interment will be in Trysil Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery in Holmes City, Minn.

Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.