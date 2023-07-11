Rebekah O. Reece, age 94, of Alexandria, died on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bethany on the Lake.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria with Rev. Roger Feiler officiating. Interment will take place at Trysil Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery, Holmes City.

Visitation is 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Rebekah was born in the “Little Red House on the Hill” in Farwell, Minnesota to Harry and Jenny Soberg. She was the only sister in the house, with two older and one younger brother. Even as a young girl, Rebekah loved God, and it remained strong and steadfast throughout her everyday life.

There was never a question of where her strength and love were rooted, for a Bible was always found close to her side. Rebekah was an intricate and faithful Lakeland United Pentecostal Church member in Alexandria. Her friendship and support of the ministry brought her great joy. She enjoyed and prioritized consistently attending and serving at church events and Church Family Camps in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Rebekah attended the one-room schoolhouse down the road through the eighth grade. In her mid-teens, Rebekah worked at Peterson’s Grocery Store in Farwell. When she was sixteen, her family moved to St. Paul, where she worked at the Golden Rule Department Store. On July 3, 1953, Rebekah married the love of her life, Marcus Reece, in Minneapolis. In 1960, they moved back to the home farm in Farwell and were blessed with eight healthy children.

There were only smiles and good memories at Grandma Reece’s house. Her never-ending supply of baked goods put everyone in an even better mood, especially her chocolate delights, carmelitas and rosettes. Not only was her home and touch of hospitality filled with good food, wit, and adventure but the unwavering and ever-abounding foundation of faith left countless visitors never forgetting their time at “The Farm.” Her time sewing, gardening, and giving are gifts that live on with family and friends.

Rebekah had a love for traveling and visiting new places as well as visiting friends throughout the States, Canada, and Norway. She and Marcus loaded up their family on many vacations throughout the years. Even in later years, she made three trips to Norway to connect with her family roots; family was everything to her.

Rebekah was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus (2007); daughter-in-law, Jenny (David) Hardt Reece; grandson, Beau Ashworth; and brothers, Harry (Thyra) Soberg and Maurice (Alice) Soberg.

Rebekah is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Mary Ruth) Soberg; eight children, Paul (Ronita) Reece, David (Kristine) Reece, Martha (Scott) Taylor, Joseph (Anne) Reece, Jim (Debbie) Reece, Phil (Michele) Reece, Ben (Debra) Reece, and Mary Beth (Bart) Ashworth; 24 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

