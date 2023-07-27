Rebecca Dokken

Becky Dokken of Alexandria passed away on July 24, 2023 at Alomere Hospital, surrounded by her family after a long-term illness. She was born on July 17, 1964. Becky and Thomas Dokken were married September 1, 1989. They made their home in Albert Lea. They traveled in their motorhome with their beloved dog Jackson to Colorado, Las Vegas and summers they would spend in Alexandria, fishing on Lake Mary. Her passion was her grandchildren and spending time with them. Becky is survived by her husband Thomas, 4 adult children, 10 grandchildren, her mother and 4 sisters. She is proceeded in death by her father Harold Kinney, father in law James Dokken, one brother and grandma.