Phyllis M. Mausolf, 81, of Miltona, MN formerly of Cottage Grove, MN died peacefully on May 31, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Mausolf, daughter Jill Arbogast, sons Jason Arbogast, Brian (Kay) Nyquist and Curtis (Sue) Nyquist, stepchildren Kenneth (Lori) Mausolf, Jesse Mausolf, Michelle (Adam) Smith, brother Keith (Kathy) Himmelright, 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her son Richard Nyquist, parents Kenneth & Helen Himmelright and sister Jeanette DeYoung.

Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday July 8th at 4pm at the Miltona Community Center located at 5590 County Rd 14 NE Miltona, MN.

Final resting will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.