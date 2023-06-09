Pauleen E. Garmon

Pauleen was born on September 4, 1931, the daughter of Alfred and Elsie (Olson) Lemke in Wadena, Minnesota. She graduated in 1949 from Alexandria High School. After graduation she left for Los Angeles, California with friends and this is where she met Alfred Garmon.

Pauleen and Alfred were united in marriage on May 17, 1953 in Alexandria. To this union three sons were born who she loved very much. The family traveled all over the Far East and Europe with Alfred. When he retired they lived in Alexandria during the summer and Texas in the Winter and met a lot of friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and making M & M Cookies and seeing her great grandchildren.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Alexandria and her faith in God guided her throughout her life.

Pauleen died on Monday, June 5, 2023. She is survived by her son, Mark; sister, Barbara; grandchildren: Michele Garmon, Pypper Garmon, Courtney Dukowitz, Austin Garmon, Shawn Garmon; great granddaughter: Lauren Kvalheim; great grandsons: William & Ryan Namikas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; sons: Ronald & Bryan; sisters: Joyce Nygaard, Carolyn Fulton; brothers: Bob Lemke, Alfred Lemke Jr.

Memorial service was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Kinkead Cemetery. Arrangements were with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net