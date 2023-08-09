Patricia (Sibell) Patrick

Patti was born on August 13th 1946 in Alexandria MN. She graduated Jefferson High school in 1964 then went on to become a cosmetologist. In 1966 she married John Patrick, also of Alexandria and they moved to Stockton CA. where they lived for 50 years before moving back to Minnesota.

She was a hairdresser for a couple of years before she began her 35 year career working at Macy’s managing Lancôme/ Fine Fragrances.

If you knew her, you could pick her out by her unique voice along with a warm smile and distinguished style. She was an extremely thoughtful and giving person.

Patti, also known as Nana found her grandkids to be most precious to her heart. She was an artist who thoroughly loved the ocean, fishing and beer along with shopping. Quick trips to casinos were thrilling for her as well, especially when she won!

She was proceeded in death by her sister Mary Sibell, mother Gisella (Peacock) Sibell, father Alvin Sibell, brothers Gilbert Sibell, Robert Sibell, Jeffery Sibell, her husband of 53 years -John Patrick and her son she adored -Scott Patrick.

Survived by her daughter Candy Patrick, granddaughters Brittany Leuschke, River Dohm grandsons Matthew Patrick, Beau Patrick, and 7 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Richard Sibell, Anna Funk, Debbie Trent and JoAnn Chinco.