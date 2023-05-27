Orrin F. Miller

Orrin Frederick Miller was born February 2, 1934 in Nashua, MN the son of Frederick Johann Minnie Augusta (Wilke) Miller.

He graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1952. Following graduation, he farmed his parents farm until his father death. On June 23, 1956 Orrin was united in marriage to Janice Pearl Fonnest in Tintah, MN. After their marriage the couple moved to Texas where they spent the next few years, then moved back to Minnesota. To this union three children were born: Pearl Ann (Pam) Miller, Frederick Orrin Miller, and Aliene May Miller.

Upon returning to Minnesota Orrin attended Granite Falls Technical School and received his associate degree. After receiving his degree he taught classes at Granite Falls Technical until the family moved to Alexandria, MN where he taught Fluid Power at Alexandria Technical College. After a few years of teaching Orrin and Janice started their own business in drywall construction. It was a true family affair as his children and some of his grandkids helped when they could. Janice died November 19, 1991 after a battle with cancer.

Orrin married Elaine (Langlie) Sternberg on September 16, 2000. When he retired, he started Millers Outback Crafts. He did many different wood crafts which he and Elaine displayed and sold at craft shows and consignment shops. He continued with this until he suddenly became blind in 2019.

Orrin passed away peacefully at the Galeon of Osakis on Wednesday May 24, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Janice (Fonnest) Miller, daughter Pam Schauf, brothers Marvin, Raymond, and Roy, sisters Sophie Neisses, Elsie Rudebeck, Dorothy Pankow, Mildred Berg, and Florence Neisses.

He is survived by wife Elaine, daughter Aliene Miller (Dennis Baker) Sartell MN, son Fred Miller Nelson, Mn, stepdaughter Shelly Ludwig, stepson Scott Sternberg, grandchildren Melissa (Kelly) Wahl, Shannon (Cedrick) Parker, Jason Ruedlin, Nick (Jessica)Schmitz, Andy Schmitz, Matt Schmitz, Luke Shauff, Brittany Ludwig, Brett Ludwig, Bryce Ludwig, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 2:30 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.