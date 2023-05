July 15, 1956 - May 20, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Nancy Winger, 66, Bemidji, Minn., died Saturday, May 20, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at the church.

Arrangements by Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home & Cremation Service.