Melvin (Mel) Bump

Melvin (Mel) Matthew Bump age 79, of Miltona and formerly of Marshall, MN, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital with his wife and daughter at his side.

Mel was born on January 27, 1944 to Ivan and Mary (Jandl) in Tracy, Minnesota.

Mel attended Country School through fourth grade and then attended Marshall public school where he graduated in 1963.

He served his country as a member of the US Army in Vietnam from 1964 and was Honorably Discharged in 1966.

On November 18, 1967 Mel and his high school sweetheart, Margaret Wilson, were united in marriage. In 1970 their only daughter, Melissa, was born.

In 1969 Mel was hired as a Route Driver for Schwan’s Sales Enterprises based in Marshall, Minnesota and thus began a career spanning 38 years and impacting countless lives.

Though Mel’s formal education ended after high school, he retired from Schwan’s in a position of national leadership.

Titles meant little to him; what mattered was the people and everyone who had the joy of working with Mel knew that. Because of his passion for people, his integrity and selfless nature, his legacy will live on for generations to come.

After retirement, Mel took great care to create a truly stunning yard filled with flowers; this was source of great joy and pride.

There was nothing more important to Mel than family and friends and if you were a friend, well then, you were family. Any event that brought family together was a highlight for Mel. He was a character; a prankster and he was never one to overlook an opportunity to get into some mischief.

Mel loved entertaining and having people out to the house; making sure the property was in top form. Making sure that every desire anyone could possibly have, was met and exceeded filled his heart.

He was an extraordinary sportsman and found contentment out in his boat. He was a skilled fisherman and could fillet a fish like nobody’s business. One of the things he loved most about catching fish was sharing them with others. Mel enjoyed many fishing and hunting adventures with his brothers.

In the last few years Mel and family were able to enjoy traveling together and making memories that we will hold on to and cherish.

Mel was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic church. Throughout his life he was active and involved in the parishes wherever they lived serving on parish councils, serving as a eucharistic minister, volunteering in various roles and working in the Christ Renews His Parish program.

Mel is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Margaret, his daughter Melissa whom he loved fiercely and his son-in-law & best friend, Chris Kronabetter and Moses, the dog. Surviving siblings are Sherlee Gregg, Elaine Schultz, Lois Gernes, Louise (Art) Olson, Mike (Vicki) Bump, Tom (Jean) Bump, Barbara (Steve) Slaggie, Susan (Larry) Tubbs, numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and his cherished great-niece Katie White. Also surviving Mel is his lifelong best friend, Gary Wright.

Preceding Mel in death are his parents, Ivan and Mary; three brothers (Kenny, Lyle and Dennis); 1 sister (Carol); 4 brothers-in-law (Julius Gernes, Clint Gregg, Leo Schultz and Nick Ciemienski), and 2 sisters-in-law (Mary Bump and Nadine Bump); nephews David Schultz, Phillip Deutz, Jeff Bump and Gregory Tubbs; nieces Becky Jacob (Schultz) and Kathy Bump.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.

The Mass for Mel will be livestreamed on the Anderson Funeral Home website for those unable to attend.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #235 Alexandria, MN, the Lakes Area Humane Society https://lakesareahumanesociety.org/ or any organization you support.