Mary Ann (Terfehr) Nunes, of Sartell, died Fri. June 16, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A time for remembrance will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Private burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Urbank, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Children’s International or another organization benefiting children. Mary Ann had a special place in her heart for children. Obituary, guestbook, and video available at: www.williamsdingmann.com