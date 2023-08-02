Marjorie M. Bettin, age 76, of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Nelson Gables in Alexandria.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Millerville with Fr. Jeremy Thies officiating. Music is provided by Voices of Joy. Interment is at the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Friday, August 4, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Marjorie Mary was born on July 11, 1947, to Edward and Lucille (Schettler) Winter in Slayton, Minnesota. The family moved to a farm near Nelson, and Marjorie graduated from Osakis High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Ronald A. Bettin on May 4, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis. Settling near Millerville, Marjorie and Ronald’s lives were enriched by the arrival of two children, Mary and John. Marjorie dedicated herself to caring for her family and home, choosing to be a loving stay-at-home mother. She also actively participated in her church’s community, devoting 29 years to teaching CCD and being actively involved in Christian Mothers. Alongside her other roles, she also dedicated 20 years to selling pull tabs, served as a first responder in Millerville for over eight years and on the Brandon School Board for many years. Marjorie was also a volunteer for Hospice of Douglas County for two years. She found delight in quilting, reading, and solving jigsaw puzzles. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending cherished moments with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; sister, Agnes Hickman; brother, Joseph Winter; parents-in-law, John and Cecelia Bettin; and brother-in-law, Dale Venzke; niece, Annette Revering; and special friend, John Koep, Jr.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Mary (Dwayne) Kanzler of Otsego; John (Jennifer) Bettin of Chaska; six grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Kanzler, Jacob, Saraphina, Olivier, and Anaika Bettin; 10 siblings, Bernice (Rollie) Revering, Betty (Adam) Bock, Terry (Erling) Berger, Paulette Venzke, Doug (Chong) Winter, Rod (Barb) Winter, Mark (Verna) Winter, Lynn Mensen, Steve (Dawn) Winter, and Mike (Cindy) Winter; along with several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are her godchildren, Chris Revering, Jim Revering, Perry Winter, Kirk Venzke, Tim Mensen, Paul Thoennes, Charleen Pietrowski, and Samantha Simpson.

