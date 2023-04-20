Marjorie DeVorak

Marjorie Jeanne DeVorak was born on May 8, 1936 in Cass Lake, Minnesota the daughter of Martin (John) Johnson and Ellen (Sall) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm with her five siblings where they learned the value of hard work, family, tasks in the home and farm from their parents. Growing up she played softball, went to sporting events and played trombone in the band. She graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1954. After graduation Marjorie worked as a Teller at the bank in Cass Lake where she met the love of her life when he slipped a note under the Teller’s window - asking if she would go out with him. She shyly nodded yes and let the love story begin! Marjorie worked in Federal Bank in Saint Louis Park for a year. On June 1, 1957 Marjorie was married to Charles DeVorak. After their marriage the couple settled into their first home on Lake Andrusia on the Mississippi River near Cass Lake. In 1958 they moved to Bertha where they raised their four daughters. Marjorie was a faithful supporter of her daughter’s activities which was in the emergence of the Title IX movement - and they proudly never missed a game, concert or activity. In later years Marjorie was a mainstay at Alexandria Girls Basketball games supporting the Cardinals and daughter who is the coach.

Marjorie had a hidden talent for interior decorating - she’d move something an inch and it would look better. She was excellent at incorporating her antiques with the current trends to create a beautiful household. She also enjoyed sewing the girls’ clothes and prom dresses. She would refinish furniture, woodwork, as well as working on her flowers and plants. She made the best brownies, Swedish cookies and hotdishes. Marjorie and Charles loved their road trips to destinations unknown.

She was a tiny but mighty soul, with an iron will and a strong Scandinavian spirit that fought until the end. Marjorie went to Heaven on April 17, 2023. She is survived by her daughters; Kim (Jim) DeVorak-Popp, Tammy (Neil) Schlichting, Wendy DeVorak-Kohler, Stacy DeVorak-Roberts (Tim Roberts), Charles (Kimberly) DeVorak- step son; Grandchildren; Dustin, Megan, Katherine, Michael, Chase, Kendall; 5 Greatgrandchildren, sisters; Lois (Gordy) Ova, Marianne (Isaac) Kamrud, Carol (Gary) Begeman; brother; John (Donna) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, sister Delores and her parents Martin and Ellen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home with Celebration of Life services at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.