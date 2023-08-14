Marilyn Johnson

Marilyn Mae Johnson was born March 15, 1937 in Mamre Township, rural Pennock, Minnesota to Walter and Edna (Johnson) Carlson. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock, MN. She graduated in 1955 from Kerkhoven High School. She then went to work for E.R. Squibb & Sons as an IBM operator. She met the love of her life, Donavan Johnson, on January 17, 1959, at a dance hall in Willmar.

They were united in marriage on November 14, 1959, at Salem Covenant Church. Through this union, they were blessed with 4 children; Cyndy, Jill, Jay, and Joel. They lived in Litchfield, MN, and Bismarck, ND for a short time before settling in Alexandria in 1965.

While in Alexandria, she worked at Douglas County Soil Conservation Office, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shop and Alexandria School District. She also volunteered at Douglas County Hospital and was a past president of the Lioness Club.

She was an avid fan of the Vikings, Twins, and Minnesota Gophers. She also enjoyed golf, flower gardening, baking, and traveling the world. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren. She lit up when her two great-grandchildren came to visit.

Marilyn passed away on August 6, 2023 at Alomere Hospital with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donavan, daughter Jill, sisters Marjorie Carlson and Dorothy Riley, brother Marvin Carlson and other relatives.

She is survived by her daughter Cyndy (Pat) Meyer, sons Jay, and Joel (Cindy). Grandchildren Cadie (Ryan) Koosman, Stephanie (Cody) Carlson, Sarah, Hannah, Andrew, and Eric Johnson, and two great grandchildren, Sister-in-laws, Pat Carlson and Jan Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Alexandria Covenant Church with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Salem Covenant Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net