Maria Johanneson

Maria M. Johanneson, 53, of Bemidji, MN died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at her home.

We will be remembering our beautiful, vibrant and ever so loving Maria at a celebration of life on Friday August 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Bear’s Lair Lodge in Puposky, MN. Pastor Mike Naylor will be officiating and visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Maria was born June 18, 1970 in International Falls, MN, the daughter of Albert Renollet and Evelyn Rentz. She was raised and educated in International Falls, MN, graduating in 1988. She was a gifted swimmer, diver, and figure skater. Before starting college she had many adventures. She worked at a motel with her father in Watertown, SD and spent the rest of the year traveling in Europe. This is when she discovered her love of travel and had many other adventures throughout her life. In 1993 Maria gave birth to her only child, Braden. He inspired her to further her education. She graduated from Bemidji Tech with her LPN degree as well as from BSU with her RN degree. Throughout her years as a gifted nurse she worked at Beltrami Nursing Home, the Gilfillan Center, North County Hospital, and Clearwater Memorial Hospital. She loved taking care of others. When she retired from nursing she helped run the Bear’s Lair Lodge and Game Farm.

She found a wonderful husband who also shared her love of adventure and married Keith Johanneson on July 18, 2009 aboard a cruise ship. She and Keith had many fun vacations together including trips to Iceland, Italy, and South Africa many times. She spent many summers on Rainy Lake in International Falls, MN. Rainy Lake always held a special place in her heart and she frequently visited there. She loved spending her winters at their cottage in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She made many memories there and loved hosting all of her friends and family at the beach. She loved all of her trips with Evelyn and Stuart to Birchdale and spoke very often of these trips.

Maria loved her husband and family and friends very much. She enjoyed all of the cold trips to watch Brady play hockey throughout his life. She was notorious for coming up with the most creative gifts for her loved ones and she was ever looking for flowers to pick. Maria adored spending time with her siblings Reva and Reese and took great pride in being an older sister. She lovingly chose to be called Gigi by her two grandchildren whom she loved to spoil and make fun memories with. Maria had a passion for rescuing disabled dogs and she loved them with all of her heart. Over the years Maria had 4 Chihuahuas and they had the best life of any dog ever.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert “Abby” Renollet and grandmother, Phyllis Henrickson. She is survived by her mother and step-father Evelyn and Stuart Henrickson. Her husband, Keith Johanneson, son, Brady (Sarah) Devescovi, 2 grandchildren, Bryson and Octavia Devescovi, step-son, Donald Moore and his children, Cassaundra, Donald Jr., and Vincent, step-daughter Marya Johanneson and her children, Samuel, Anthony, and Eden, stepson, Barrett Johanneson, sister, Reva (Aaron) Leintz, brother, Reese Renollet, step mother, Tami (Tom Dougherty) Renollet, Step grandparents Donna & Lloyd Barg and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com. A foundation to provide scholarships for nursing school is being created in her name.