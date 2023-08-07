Margie Jeannette (Kalina) Sayer

Margie Jeannette Sayer, 82, died on August 4, 2023 at her home in Portland, Oregon. Margie was born in Alexandria, Minnesota on February 27, 1941, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Voigt) Kalina. She grew up on their farm in Lake Mary Township and attended Dist. 19 Elementary School. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria in 1959. She earned an R.N. Diploma from St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, Minnesota in 1962. Margie was employed as an R.N. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota; at St. Vincent Hospital and Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon; at Providence Milwaukie Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon; and at Women’s Health Center in Oregon City, Oregon. She retired in 1996. Margie and John Sayer of Wahpeton, North Dakota were united in marriage on May 18, 1963 at the Reno Catholic Church near Lowry, Minnesota. They then moved to Portland, Oregon, where they have lived until her death. She loved to travel with her husband, and her hobbies included reading, gardening, crocheting and creating beautiful photo albums. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. Margie is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Virginia Hill of Tigard, Oregon and Janet (Robert) Judd of Happy Valley, Oregon; grandchildren, George, Olivia and Walter Hill, Grace Judd and Josephine (Michael) Christensen; great-grandsons Judd and Cole Christensen; and sister, Jean Hayenga. She was preceded in death by her parents.