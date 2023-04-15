Margaret “Meg” Ellen Engelen

Meg was born on Aug 01, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital (Mpls) to Theodore and Mary Engelen. Survived by siblings; Patrick (Kathy) Michael (Vicki) Mary Jo (Steve) Martha (Greg) John (Judy) nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins (Michael and Mary).

Meg’s early years were spent in Springfield MN until the Engelen family moved to W Lake Carlos in 1963. Graduating from St Francis High School in 1967, Meg pursued her interests at the College of St. Catherine (St. Paul, MN).

Meg, like her Mom, was gifted with extraordinary artistic talents. Summer days in high school she would often venture into town, purchase material, return home and create an outfit, earrings to match, and by nightfall with her best friend and neighbor, Ann, be at the Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood. Also In that era, Meg had her “dream” job as she would put it, outdoors and amongst friends, working the “concession stand” at the 10th tee of the Alexandria Golf Club.

Meg continued in life using her God given talents A Financial Reviewer at the State of MN USDA, A Website Designer for Not-For-Profit Organizations, A Facility Coordinator at Columbia/HCA where she was invaluable during Y2K for the compliance and completion of their Operating System receiving a top award for her dedication, A “Standout” Grant Administrator for Sarasota County Government managing millions in Federal and State Grant Awards.

Upon retirement, Meg continued her creativity through her Etsy and Amazon shops, spreading her love and joy to many until God called her home Nov 19, 2022 after a brief cancer journey.

Meg will rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery and to honor her life and legacy, a gathering will be held this Summer.