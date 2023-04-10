Marcia Gae Schmitt, daughter of the late Harvey and Phyllis (Leraas) Erickson formerly of Alexandria and Morris, born October 24, 1947, passed away unexpectedly following a fall on February 2, 2023. She was raised in Morris and after graduation received her nursing degree at the Northwestern School of Nursing. She lived in Europe for four years following her marriage to an Air Force officer and worked as a nurse at a Royal Air Force hospital. Returning to the U.S., Marcia Gae was a trauma nurse in St. Petersburgh, FL. She relocated to Milwaukee, WI., following her marriage to Tom Schmitt and remained there until 1987 when they moved to Alexandria, MN., following retirement. Having retired from nursing she opened Viking Yarn and also was a yarn rep for eight states until shortly before cancer claimed Tom’s life in 2005. Marcia Gae was an active volunteer and supported the United Way, The Alexandria Senior Center where she was also a past Director, First Lutheran Church and Knute Nelson Retirement Home. She was also the first woman accepted into the Golden K Kiwanis of Alexandria and served as President and most recently Secretary.

Marcia Gae was preceded in death by her husband Tom, parents, aunts and uncles and is survived by her brothers Rick (Susan), Ivins, UT, Dave (Mary), Brooklyn Park, MN, Craig (Celeste), Brooklyn Park, MN and Jay (Felicia), Christchurch, NZ. Her funeral and celebration of life will be held on April 24th at First Lutheran Church of Alexandria. Memorials preferred to The Senior Center of Alexandria, The United Way of Alexandria or Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue on Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:00 - 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.