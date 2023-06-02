Lynn D. (Carlson) Skrove-Veeder was born in Willmar, MN on August 22, 1948, to Alton and Lorraine (Davidson) Carlson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Minnesota in 1966. Lynn attended Alexandria Vocational Technical College in Alexandria and graduated from the nursing program in 1968. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Lynn married Don Skrove in 1969 and together they had two children, Kris and Shari. She worked at the St. Louis Park Medical Center when her family moved to St. Louis Park, MN. Lynn and her family moved back to Alexandria, where she worked at Knute Nelson for 25 years. Lynn married Richard Veeder in 2008.

Lynn was an active member of Alexandria Elks Lodge. She also enjoyed spending her time crocheting, reading, needlework, cross stitching, macrame, jigsaw puzzles, and solving sudoku. Her favorite memory was living on Lake Ida in Alexandria.

Survivors include her children; Kris (Theresa) Skrove, Hutchinson, and Shari Wannebo (Albany), four granddaughters; Sarah and Rachel Skrove, and Amanda and Eva Wannebo, her best friend of 60 plus years; Jill Woodhall, nephew, Adam, and several cousins.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and Alton, husband Richard Veeder, and brother Mark.

Celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge, Alexandria, MN on June 10, 2023, from 4-7 PM.