Louis “Louie” Krohnfeldt

Louis “Louie” Leon Krohnfeldt, age 85, of Chaska, MN, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away at the Lutheran Home Memory Care Unit in Belle Plaine, MN, on May 18, 2023, from cancer and dementia. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal Street, Chaska, with a reviewal at 10:00 AM and a light lunch following the service. The inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN, with immediate family present. He was born September 21, 1937 in Alexandria, MN, to Pearl and Hugo Krohnfeldt. He graduated in the class of 1955 form Alexandria High School. After serving in the US Air Force from 1955-1959, he worked at Thermo-King in Bloomington, MN, for 39 years, before he retired. He married Kay Nylander in June of 1966. They had two daughters. Louie is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Hugo, sister, Helen Olson, nephew Lance Olson. Survivors include his loving wife, Kay; daughters, Jennifer (James) Roufs and Laura Miller; grandchildren, Megan, Nicholas, Rebecca and Alexander Miller and Daryn and Isaiah Roufs; niece, Nanci Olson, nephew, Russell Olson; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. www.bertasfh.com