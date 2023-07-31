Funeral services for Lorraine Rose Benesh will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Scott Keehn officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services from 10:00-11:00 . Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Alexandria following the luncheon.

Pallbearers for Lorraine are her beloved family members; honorary pallbearers include: Sharon Tvrdik, Sonya Anderson, Jackie Reed, and the caring staff at Pelican Bay.

Lorraine Rose (Rajdl) Benesh was born February 25, 1930, the daughter of Joe and Rose (Kalina) Rajdl. She grew up on her parents’ farm near Alexandria where she attended school through the eighth grade. After graduation, Lorraine played piano in her brother’s band until she met her husband, John Benesh, at the Cottage Grove Resort on Lake Andrew near Alexandria. The two were married September 20,1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. To this union three children were born: Ronald, Darrel, and Darlene. In 1950, the couple purchased a farm near Forada, Minnesota. She lived in Hudson Township most of her life until she moved to Winona Shores in January of 2018, and later to Bethany on the Lake (Pelican Bay) in Alexandria.

Lorraine’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very precious to her. She loved to milk cows and feed calves. She enjoyed driving tractor as well as reading books. She looked forward to attending Birthday Club and Seniors Citizens once a month. Needlework and crocheting were her specialties, making many afghans and doilies. Gardening, however, was not her favorite, but she always continued to plant on. She always said she raised many a good garden among the weeds.

On July 28, 2023, Lorraine died peacefully surrounded by love at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, John; her parents, Joe and Rose Rajdl; brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Mayme Rajdl. She is survived by her daughter Darlene Erickson and husband Scott of Forada, their children: Cassandra (Brett) Johnson, Tom (Alissa) Erickson; her son, Ronald Benesh and his wife Deb of Hackensack, and their children: Jennifer Fink, Marie Benesh (Cris Burger); son, Darrel (Janel) Benesh of Forada; and their children: Joseph (Jenny) Benesh, Jessica (Ben) Wymore, Emily Benesh (Michael Schmitt); her great-grandchildren: Grace and Anna Fink, Mackenzie Benesh, Aubree Johnson, Graham and Olivia Wymore, Oliver, Henry, Margaret, and Victoria Johnson, Ahna and Jacob Erickson; she is also survived by her Rajdl nieces: Sharon Tvrdik, Sonya Anderson, and Jackie Reed, as well as many other extended Benesh family.