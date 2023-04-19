Lois L. Ketelle

Lois Louise (Mielke) Ketelle was born on March 19, 1933, in Bowdon, North Dakota to Carl and Ida (Furhman) Mielke. She attended school in Bowdon until the family moved to Osakis, Minnesota when Lois was in high school. Lois graduated from Osakis High School and went to the cities to attend beauty school. She moved to Alexandria where she worked as a beautician until she met Robert Ketelle.

Lois was united in marriage to Robert Ketelle on July 2, 1952, at the Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis. The couple was blessed with two children, Tony in 1960 and Karleen in 1963. Lois worked as a farm wife and homemaker, and spent many summers as one of the Grandma’s at Just Like Grandmas in Osakis.

Lois enjoyed gardening, flowers and walking the dogs, Reesha and Yoda. She enjoyed helping at the Osakis school with puppet shows. She had a strong faith and was a member of the Osakis Lutheran Church.

Lois died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Bethany on the Lake in Alexandria at the age of 89. She is survived by her son, Tony (Stephanie) Ketelle of Osakis; grandchildren, Mike (Nadine) Walz, Megan (Chad) Thompson, Austin (Allison) Walz, Jason (Tiffany) Schwieger, Jessica, Taryn and Jakob Cox, great-grandchildren, Hunter Walz, Isabelle Thompson, Emmet Thompson, Jaxxon Thompson, Alexis Walz, Danica Walz, Jackson Walz, Bailee Schwieger, Miyaa Schwieger, Madison Cox, Tayden Ketelle, Mikyal Tyson, Ramone Tyson, and Grayson Garth. sister, Marlys Jensen of Bigfork, MT; and many nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Karleen Ketelle; grandson, Timothy Schwieger; great-grandson, Traven Cox; parents, Carl and Ida; sister, June Jesse-Kahl; brother, Clarence Mielke; niece’s, Kristie Jensen-Erickson, Diane Mielke-Fortenberry, and nephew, Jack Ketelle.

A memorial service will be held 11 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be held at West Evergreen Cemetery in Osakis.

Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.

