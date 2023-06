Jan. 25, 2006 - June 16, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Logan J. Pfeffer, 17, Alexandria, Minn., died Friday, June 16, in Alexandria from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, at the church. Pastor Hans Dahl will officiate.

Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.