Lloyd E. Andrews

Lloyd Earl Andrews, of Alexandria, MN and Fort Myers, FL, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers at the age of 91 years old with Marilyn and his boys by his side. They wintered in Florida for 28 years.

Lloyd was a Christian, Marilyn’s Husband for 67 + years, Father (Dana/Peggy, Bruce/Tim & Paul), Grandfather (four) and Great Grandfather (five). Lloyd was born on January 3, 1932, in Cambridge, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Evelyn Andrews, brother, Lyle Andrews, and stepbrother, Bjarnie Anderson.

Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Army. He contributed and loved Alexandria for over 60 years as a Business Owner, Business Partner with many, Entrepreneur, Volunteer Fireman, Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, Elks, American Legion, Rotary, JC’s & Masonic Lodge.

A Celebration of Lloyd’s life will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at Kinkead Cemetery.

Full Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 87, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 936,

Marine Corps League Detachment 1409, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235, and the Minnesota National Honor Guard.

The family wishes memorials to be made to the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Alexandria or the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in memory of Lloyd Andrews.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

