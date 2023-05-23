Linda “Rusty” Parkin was born on September 3, 1937, to her parents Arnie and Pearl Olson in Hendricks, MN. She graduated from high school in 1955 in Marshall MN and worked in manufacturing in St. Cloud. During this time, she married Bruce Campbell in 1966 and soon after their son Erik was born.

Rusty started her daycare business “Rusty’s Rug Rat Ranch in Alexandria and some of the children she cared for grew up and started bringing their own children to her. Rusty married Robert Parkin on January 28, 1985, and moved to Lake Latoka where they still live. Rusty’s last summer of daycare was in 1999, officially retiring after 27 years.

Rusty enjoyed fishing and frequently went with her sisters June and Sharon, traveling as far as Alma, WI, to fish the Mississippi River. After Bob and Rusty retired, they became snowbirds and enjoyed 12 years of the warm winters in Casa Grande, AZ.

Linda “Rusty” Parkin, age 85 of Alexandria, died on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Alomere Health in Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arnie and Pearl Olson, sister Bonnie Sue and brothers Lincoln and Arnie Jr.

Remaining are Robert Parkin - husband, Erik & Claudette Campbell - son and daughter in law, Jeff and Shelley Parkin - stepson & daughter in law, sister Sharon Miller, sister & brother-in-law June & Ed Wolf, brother Scott & Ginnie Olson, and sister-in-law Sheila Olson. 4 grandchildren Michael Campbell, Danielle Parkin, Stacia Parkin and Cody Parkin and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

