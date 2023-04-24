Linda M. Pierce

Linda Marie (Stewart) Pierce was born on June 11, 1953, to John and Betty (Piechowski) in Honolulu, HI. Her family moved several times during her early childhood due to her dad being enlisted in the Army. Linda spent her later childhood growing up in Rochester, MN, graduating from Lourdes High School. She began college in Rochester, MN and then graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry.

During college, Linda met Richard Pierce and they were married on November 11, 1972, at St. John’s Church in Rochester. The couple was a part of the state fire fighting crew in the west where they helped fight wildfires and also in Minnesota. Together they enjoyed playing cards, vacations, patio sitting, and relaxing at their home on the lake. The couple was blessed with twin boys, Thomas and Stewart. The family has many good memories of their vacations to Mexico, football games at Lambeau Field, and eating many homecooked meals prepared by Linda.

The family moved to Alexandria, MN where Linda started working in insurance. Starting in the mid ‘90s, she owned Pierce and Associates Company and continued to serve her clients and put their needs over her own, even after she became ill. She never retired and never would have. Linda truly cared about others to a fault.

Diehard Packers fan was an understatement when it came to Linda. She adored her grandchildren and was a loving and involved grandma. Linda loved dogs, specifically “ankle biters” and enjoyed sports cars. She was selfless, outgoing, and had a good (debatably dry) sense of humor that those who knew her will never forget.

Linda Pierce passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Pierce; sons, Tom (Becca) Pierce and Stewart (Brandi) Pierce; father, John (Elnora) Stewart; grandchildren, Brayden Holthusen, Addison, Kaya, and Kade Pierce. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Piechowski; and sister, Mary Olson.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home with a prayer service at 3:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1st, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alexandria Senior Center.

Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net