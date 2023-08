June 18, 1951 - Aug. 2, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Linda L. Simonson, 72, Alexandria, formerly Wrightstown, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Edgewood Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, at Hewitt (Minn.) Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Wayne Hoffert and Rev. McGaffey will officiate. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.