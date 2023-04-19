Lewis R. Griese, age 92, of Miltona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Brandon Assisted Living.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Miltona with Rev. Terry Finnern officiating. Music is provided by organist, Deb Joachim. Interment will take place at the church cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lewis Raymond was born on March 9, 1931, to Henry and Lenore (Breitkreutz) Griese in Gettysburg, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lebanon, South Dakota. Lewis attended rural school in Gettysburg through the eighth grade and helped on the family farm until he grew into manhood. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952, until his honorable discharge in 1955. In 1956, his parents moved to Miltona when they purchased the Corner Café. Lewis was united in marriage to Fern (Larson) Drexler on October 17, 1957, in Webster, South Dakota. He helped his family at the café and in 1958, he started working at the Miltona Lumber Co. where he worked for the next 26 years. Lewis started driving school bus for District 206, Alexandria in 1985, and drove for 9 ½ years. While he drove bus he also worked for R & R Ready Mix from 1985 to 2003, when he retired. Lewis was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and served on its council. He was a life member of the Miltona VFW Post 7826, and a 25-year member of the Miltona Fire Department. Lewis enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling, and golfing. He also enjoyed woodworking and made many items for his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Mildred Bernhagen, Bonnie Ingenthron, and infant baby Griese; brother, LeRoy; and step-granddaughter, Sharilyn.

Lewis is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Don) Grothen of Parkers Prairie; stepchildren, Sharon Peterson of Braham, Frank Drexler of Isanti, and Wally (Julie) Drexler of Alexandria; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna Griese of Alexandria; brother, Charles Griese of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Nathan Bahl, Chad Spindler, Andy Bahl, Kaden Bahl, Ricky Kuver, and Robin Middleton.

