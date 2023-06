Nov. 24, 1943 - June 14, 2023

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Leona Loerzel, 79, Perham, Minn., died Wednesday, June 14, in Lake Region Healthcare.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 19, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, at The Church of Saint Henry in Perham

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.