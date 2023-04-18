LaVerne R. Challes

LaVerne Robert Challes, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

LaVerne was born March 11, 1933 in Columbus, ND to William S. and Florence V. (Jamieson) Challes. He attended school through the 8th Grade. As a teenager LaVerne worked for the telephone company. On June 10, 1952 he married Stella J. Monson at her parents’ home (Carl and Laura Monson) in Crosby, ND. LaVerne was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1952. During his time in the Marine Corps LaVerne trained in telephone repair. He worked for Montana Dakota Utilities for 15 years. LaVerne received an electrical license and owned and operated his own business until his retirement. He was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church.

LaVerne enjoyed following and watching baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins. He also followed hockey and basketball. LaVerne loved listening to Old Time Music and playing the spoons.

Survivors include his wife, Stella J. Challes of St. Cloud, MN; children, Robert (Herrie) Challes of Vadnais Heights, MN; Keith (Dorothy) Challes of Brooklyn Park, MN; Gerald (Ann) Challes of Brandon, MN; James (Kathy) Challes of Andover, MN; Kevin (partner Kris) Challes of Brandon, MN; and ReNae (Michael) Wibstad of Annandale, MN; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Wilmer, Eugene and Donald Challes, and sisters Mildred and Violet Challes.