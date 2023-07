July 31, 1923 - July 10, 2023

OSAKIS, Minn. - LaRayne Johnson, 99, Osakis, Minn., died Monday, July 10, in Galeon from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Osakis (Minn.) Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at the church. Burial will be in Nelson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Iten Funeral Home in Browerville, Minn.