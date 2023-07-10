Kermit L. Hohnwaldt

Kermit Lawrence Hohnwaldt was born on March 14, 1935, to Lambert and Josephine (Schmidt) Hohnwaldt. He was baptized at St John’s Lutheran Church in Garfield, attended parochial school at St John’s and was confirmed there in May, 1949. Following his education, he stayed home to help on the farm.

Kermit was united in marriage to Elnora Pflugradt on Sept 5, 1955, at South Effington Church. To this union they were blessed with five children. He currently is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Millerville. Kermit continued working on the family farm and for Art Brueske until he decided to try working in the Cities at Horner Box Company. After a year, he decided city living wasn’t for him. He then came back home and bought the family farm and also worked at Alexandria Lumber Company (formerly Franzen) and then Hubbard Milling.

In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson but then sold it and later turned his enjoyment to buying new Chevy pickups and decking them out with beautiful striping and murals. Kermit also enjoyed old time music and danced or was tapping his foot every time he heard it. His favorites were the Beer Barrel Polka and the Blue Skirt Waltz. He had a personality that energized the room and a smile that was infectious. He loved spending time with family and his many friends and enjoyed hunting… especially deer hunting with his friend, Conner. After retirement, he helped other farmers in the area with field work going as far as Montana to do it. He had a special love for his farm dogs too and to this day enjoyed when someone brought their dog for a visit. He also enjoyed camping and four wheeling and was always advising on how to build the perfect fire. “Wood has to be split to get a roaring fire”, he’d say. He was so much fun… He told his wife all the way to the end of his life how much he loved her and how beautiful she was… especially her hair. And how could we forget his favorite food…. BRAINS!!

Kermit passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Elnora; his five children... Julie (Jeff) Lenarz, Garfield; Kerry (Cindy) Hohnwaldt, Alexandria; Brenda Senden (Brian Madison), Corcoran; Darla (Jim) Hildebrandt, Elk River; Sherri (Kevin) Hoppe, Corcoran; his sister, Lois Adams, Wichita, KS; and several grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence and Clifford; sisters, Adeline and Karoline and his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

