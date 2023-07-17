Karen Rae Hoffman, age 71, of Kensington MN formerly of Hancock MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Alomere Health in Alexandria.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Bill Aufenkamp officiating. Interment will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery in Hancock at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Jul 17, 2023, at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and one hour prior to the service at the church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Doris Benson; and sisters, Kathy and Wendy.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Hoffman; son, Chris (Staci) Hoffman of Alexandria; grandchildren, Codi Hoffman of West Glacier, MT, Paige (Timothy) Atwater of Alexandria, Hailey Hoffman of Alexandria; siblings, Dennis (Jessie) Benson, Jan Anderson, and Sandy (Nick) Tierney; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services

