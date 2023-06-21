Julie A. Bany

Julie Ann (Sorenson) Bany was born on June 10, 1962, to Ronald Sorenson and Geraldine Haskins. Julie grew up in Minneapolis and Coon Rapids but spent much of her time in Osakis, making memories with her sister, cousins, uncles, and aunts. While growing up, she made lifelong friends and enjoyed playing softball, where she met her husband, Scott.

After they were married, Julie and Scott had four children together; Samantha, Danielle, Kyle, and Tyler. In the process of life, they moved to Holmes City in 1997, where they resided until 2022. Julie was a loving mother and grandmother and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She spent much of her time in Osakis and the surrounding area, especially come summertime and deer season. Julie was a career paraprofessional in the Alexandria School District for 22 years. During that time, she had a positive impact on many students’ lives while also creating meaningful friendships with her co-workers. Outside of work, you could find her at the ball field, reading the latest mystery/ thriller book, planting flowers and tomatoes (even though she didn’t like to eat them). She enjoyed playing cards and cribbage with Scott, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and simply relaxing at her “Happy Place” with her sister Tracy in Osakis.

She had a way of making everyone’s day better, knew just what to say to put a smile on your face, and had an unforgettable laugh. She was a great cook and made the best chocolate chip cookies and caramel rolls. She will be missed dearly by everyone.

Julie passed away on June 19, 2023, at her home in Osakis at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Scott; children: Samantha (Ryan), Danielle (Jacob), Kyle, and Tyler (Paige); her father, Ronald (Ginny), mother, Geraldine (Jim) and sister, Tracy (Erin), and five grandchildren as well as many other loving family members.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 2023, from 3-6 PM at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.

