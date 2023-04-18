Joyce Snyder

Joyce Elaine (Johnson) Snyder was born on April 16, 1932, to Harold Johnson and Erma (Knutson) Johnson in Milroy, MN. Joyce was baptized into and confirmed her faith in Jesus at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Milroy, and it was there that she was united in marriage to Bruce Snyder on June 27, 1953.

Joyce passed to her heavenly home on March 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce, siblings Ardie and Allen, daughter-in-law Teri and grandson Casey. She is survived by her brothers Mert (JoAn) and Kenny (Sandy); children Dan (Marie Schoer), Deb, David (Julie), and Diane; grandchildren Shawn (Abby), Corissa (Andy), Tony, and granddaughter-in-law Becca; and great grandchildren Zachary, Isabelle, Claire, and Audrey.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5, 2023, at 2pm at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held on May 6, 2023, at the Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cottonwood, MN.