Joshua A. Owen

Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy, Joshua Owen, age 44, of Glenwood, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as the result of injuries received in the line of duty. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21st, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Minnewaska Area High School. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 22nd, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., also at Minnewaska Area High School. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.

Joshua Anthony Owen was born on April 15, 1979 to Daniel and Kathy (Yarns) Owen in Saginaw, MI. He was the first of two sons born to the couple. Josh attended school in Saginaw until the age of 14, when his family moved to Albany, Minnesota, where he graduated from Albany High School in 1998. After graduation, Joshua enrolled at Alexandria Technical College where he earned a degree in law enforcement. While still in high school, on February 10, 1997, Josh joined the Army National Guard. During his enlistment, he was called to active duty on two occasions. His first deployment was to Bosnia from 2003 - 2004 and then to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 - 2007. He was honorably discharged in 2008.

On December 28, 2005, Joshua was united in marriage to Shannon Stoeckel of Cold Spring, at her grandmother’s home in St. Cloud. The two first made their home in Alexandria and later moved to Glenwood. During Josh’s law enforcement career, he served as chief of police in Lowry and spent two years with the Glenwood Police Dept. before being hired as a deputy sheriff for Pope County in 2009. Joshua and Shannon were blessed with one son, Rylan.

Josh enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and weight lifting. He was an accomplished diver and a current member of the Douglas County Dive Team and a former member of the Pope County SWAT team. He loved dogs and was the current canine officer for Pope County.

Joshua will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother. Those closest to him will miss his funny laugh and all of his silly phrases that they now refer to as “Josh-isms”.

Joshua is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Shannon, of Glenwood; their son, Rylan, at home; his mother, Kathy Yarns of Prior Lake; his father, Daniel Owen and “bonus mom”, Deb Belshaw, of Saginaw, MI; his brother, Matthew (Melani) Owen and their daughters, Mia and Maizy, of Prior Lake; his grandfather, Elmer Owen of Saginaw, MI; his wife’s parents, Rob and Tamela Stoeckel of St. Cloud; his wife’s brother, Robert Stoeckel of St. Cloud; his faithful canine partner, Karma; along with aunts, uncles, other family members and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandmother, Millie Owen, maternal grandparents, Joseph and Betty Roe; and his wife’s grandparents, Robert and Toni Stoeckel.

Memorials may be directed to the following options established at the two local banks, with all proceeds going directly to Deputy Owen’s family: (1) The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Glenwood State Bank, 5 Minnesota Ave West, Glenwood, MN 56334 (Administered by Peter Nelson 320-634-5111); or (2) The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Eagle Bank, 2 Franklin Street South, Glenwood, MN 56334 (Administered by Matt Daniels 320-634-4545).