Joseph “Joe” A. Daas

Joseph Anton Daas, 79, of Brainerd, and Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Georgia.

Joe was born on March 19, 1943, in Alexandria to Bernard and Agnes (Pischke) Daas. He grew up in Millerville where he worked on the family farm until he graduated from Brandon High School in 1961. For a short time, he worked at the Millerville Co-op Creamery. After moving to St. Paul while working as a painter and a machinist at American Hoist and Derrick, he met Karen Johnson in 1967. After a brief engagement, they wed on October 14, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Louis Park. They set up home in Cottage Grove, where they welcomed their two sons, Michael in 1969 and Steven in 1971. They proceeded to move north to Pequot Lakes, where they owned and operated Point Narrows Resort, followed by a move to Nisswa, where they owned and operated Gull Lake Motel. They remained in Nisswa until 1981 when they moved to Brainerd, where Joe started his career as a machinist with Parker Hannifin until his retirement in 2005. They lived in Brainerd for 28 years before moving to Wichita, Kansas in 2010. Joe’s hobbies consisted of hunting, fishing, playing cards and games, making fishing jigs, gardening, and watching baseball, specifically his beloved Minnesota Twins.

Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Karen Daas; parents; sister-in-law, LouAnn (VanSanten) Daas; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Suchy.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Michael (Tara) Daas and Steven (Stephanie) Daas; grandson, Ted Evenson; two granddaughters, Carley Daas and Sydney Daas; brother, Jerome (Carol J) Daas; three sisters, Sharon (Duane) Berkner, Annette (Ben Ledermann) Suchy, Alicia Daas; brother-in-law, Gary (Gerene) Johnson; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Godchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass and to stay for a luncheon to follow.

Joe will be interred in Hudson, Wisconsin with his wife, Karen.

