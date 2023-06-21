John Daniel Campion, 75, of Brandon, Minnesota passed away on June 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held 11.00 am, at St. Ann’s Church in Brandon, Minnesota on June 24th, with a celebration of life to immediately follow in Brandon, Minnesota. Burial will take place at a later date in Graceville, Minnesota.

John was born in Fargo, North Dakota to Joseph and Rose Joan (O’Leary) Campion on March 25, 1948. John grew up in Dumont, Minnesota on the family farm.

He moved to the Twin Cities in his later teens and graduate vocational school to be an auto body mechanic, he later took a job at Allstate Peterbilt in South Saint Paul, Minnesota where he worked until his retirement. He met the love of his life Barbara in the Twin Cities and married, they were blessed with two sons, Daniel and David.

John was an avid hunter and hunted all over the United States and Canada with his many good friends. He loved motorcycles and took many long trips on them, he rode his motorcycle twice to Alaska and back with some of his good friends.

John and his Wife loved to travel to the southwest where they purchased land. They enjoyed rock and antique hunting

John is survived by his children: Daniel and David, grandchildren: Emma, Ethan, Aiden and Avery.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins