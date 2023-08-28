Joan L. Arvidson, age 86, of Parkers Prairie, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at St. William’s Living Center in Parkers Prairie.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Esther Lutheran Church in Eastern Township with Pastor Scott Hoecker officiating. Music is provided by organist, Marcia Guenther and vocalists, Deb Koep and Russ Beireis. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Joan Lois was born on May 6, 1937, to Raymond and Lois (Knight) Sjostrom in St. Paul. She was baptized in St. Paul and confirmed at Esther Lutheran Church in 1952. Joan attended Parkers Prairie Public Schools and graduated in 1955. She was united in marriage to Milo Arvidson on January 14, 1956, at Esther Lutheran Church. Together, they welcomed three children into their lives. Joan devotedly cared for them at home and played an integral role on the farm. She was a member of Esther Lutheran Church and served as its secretary for 14 years, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for 25 years, and served as the treasurer for WELCA for 25 years. Joan was also a member of the Community Birthday Club, Homemakers Club, and Quilting Group with WELCA. Above all, Joan’s greatest joy came from witnessing the milestones and activities of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Milo in 2019.

Joan is survived by her two sons, Steven (Linda) Arvidson of Andover and Rick (Bev) Arvidson of Parkers Prairie; daughter, Jodi (Randy Peterson) Nicholson of Alexandria; brother, Donald (Dar) Sjostrom of Plymouth; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Michael Arvidson, Matthew Arvidson, Jason Arvidson, Nathan Arvidson, Jordan Nicholson, and Jacob Nicholson. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Nicole (Mark) Knoll, Jazlyn Nicholson, Becky Arvidson, Nicole Arvidson, Jazmyn Arvidson, and Khristy Arvidson and her great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

