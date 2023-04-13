Jill “Bean” Altermatt

Jill Marie “Bean” Altermatt died on March 18th at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. She was born on March 9, 1959 to Shirl and Jerry Altermatt, who both preceded her in death. When Bean was 8 years old, Jerry and Shirl bought a small resort on Lake Ida and she was moved from a new grade school in New Ulm to a one-room country school in Alexandria where she was the only one in her class. Although it was a bit of a culture shock, Bean grew to love Alexandria, and often talked about her love of living on the lake. She graduated from Jefferson High School and worked for the City of Alexandria Parks for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed and took pride in planting the flowers in the spring and working at the Noonan Park warming house in the winters, where she met and “raised” hundreds of Alexandria children over the years, seeing them begin skating as little tykes-and later, becoming parents themselves. Bean lived life on her terms. She enjoyed her beer, was a hard worker, a loyal friend, had a big heart, and loved her cat, Chico, and later, her sweet cat, Zoe. She is survived by sister, Ronni Orlowski and nephews Jace, Justin, Zach and Aaron, and brother Terry Altermatt (Pearl) and nephew, Tony, and niece, Rae, as well as dear friends who have become family, Cliff Wolters and Roxye Vollan. Donations can be made in her name to the Lakes Area Humane Society and to Hospice of Douglas County. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net