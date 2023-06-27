Jerry E. Hetland, age 76, of Miltona, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. William’s Living Center in Parkers Prairie.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Kirk Lee officiating. Private family interment will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church Columbarium, Mounds View.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 30, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jerry Edward was born on June 10, 1947, to Edward and Thelma (Case) Hetland in Bertha. He was raised in Eagle Bend and graduated from high school in 1965. Jerry furthered his education at Minneapolis Vocational School and later attended Dunwoody Institute and St. Thomas College to continue his studies. He was united in marriage to Nancy Haag on October 14, 1967, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mounds View. Jerry embarked on his career in the metal stamping industry, initially working at K.P. Manufacturing in Minneapolis. He later joined Harvey Vogel Manufacturing in Woodbury, where he started as a tool & die maker and eventually rose to the position of President. During his 22 years at Harvey Vogel, he also held the position of President for the Precision Metal Stamping Association (PMA). Afterward, Jerry became the proprietor of Taber Bushnell, Inc. in New Hope for a span of eight years. In 1996, Jerry and Nancy relocated to Lake Miltona, where their lake home was located. Jerry continued his professional journey at Vinyl Lite Windows in Fergus Falls, Aagard Manufacturing in Alexandria, and Rural Cellular (Verizon). He completed his career at Alex Tech, where he established and became director of the apprentice program for students and served as an independent consultant.

Jerry actively participated in various Lutheran congregations throughout his life. He was a former active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Mounds View, where he served as a youth leader for the Messiah Senior Youth Group. Additionally, he was a former active member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Jerry was also an integral part in bringing Love INC to Alexandria. He was presently a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he was also actively involved.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Jerry had a passion for fishing and hunting. He cherished his safari hunting expedition to Africa and eagerly looked forward to his annual deer hunting trips with his family. In his later years, he discovered his gift of crafting beautiful handmade leather purses, backpacks, and totes. Jerry also found joy in the art of making maple syrup and sausage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Loeffert and Myrna Zimmerman; brother, Leo Hetland; and beloved nephew who held a special place in his heart, Jodie Zimmerman.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; son, Tim (Shari) Hetland of Wyndmere, North Dakota; daughter, Melissa (Nate Johnson) Hetland of Lakeville; six grandchildren, Jordyn (Aaron) Bell, Nathan Hetland, Olivia Hetland, Soren Johnson, Ryker Johnson, and Luna Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.

Urnbearers are Tim, Jordyn, Nathan, and Olivia.

Memorials preferred to Love INC, Douglas County Lakes Area or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com