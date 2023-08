April 25, 1959 - Aug. 26, 2023

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. - Jerry Altman, 64, Parkers Prairie, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 26, in Parkers Prairie at his farm.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Parkers Prairie. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the church. Father Jeremy Theis will officiate.

Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.