Janet V. Peterson

Janet Viola (Knaack) Peterson, 98 passed away peacefully August 24, 2023 surrounded by family at her home.

Janet was born December 21, 1924 on the family farm near Miltona MN. She was the youngest of 4 children of Henry Fredrick Christian and Katherine Anna (Lunz) Knaack.

In 1943, Janet traveled to Hastings, Nebraska and spent a year working at the Naval Ammunition Depot. She painted the inside of bombs for use by the Navy.

On January 18, 1947, Janet married Clarence Melvin Peterson at the parsonage of Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN. They made their home on the Peterson family farm near Garfield. In 1951, they purchased the family farm from his parents. In 1965, Clarence moved the family to Rochester, MN to begin a career with HiMec Sheet Metal construction.

Janet and Clarence enjoyed traveling and visited 35 states, Mexico, Bahamas, Germany, France and Austria. They spent their 42nd wedding anniversary in Hawaii.

Janet enjoyed counted cross stitch, hardanger and embroidery, crocheting, knitting and tatting. She loved reading over a 100 fiction, mysteries and western novels a year.

Janet was married to Clarence for 65 years and 11 months. She is survived by her four daughters, Carol Wiebusch-Potter (Willard Potter) of McAllen, TX, Corliss “Corky” (Luther) Olson of Lanesboro, MN, Cheryl (Michael) Riley of Brookings, SD and Candace Peterson (Phillip Hall) of Rochester; four grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, their son Richard Melvin Peterson; her parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Per Janet’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. She will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.