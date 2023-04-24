James Martin

James Robert Martin, 74, of Evansville, MN passed away on April 21, 2023.

He was born on September 7, 1948 in Elbow Lake, MN.

Jim farmed south of Evansville for 50 years. To quote Jeff Holte, “The earth was like a mother to Jim, it was like he belonged to her. They cared for each other, he cultivated and fed her. She provided him with bountiful harvests while he lived, and now she surrounds him and nurses him while he rests.”

As much as farming was part of his life, he was a teaser of grandchildren, animals, and feisty friends.

Jim is survived by wife Suzanne Martin; feline overlord Willy; sisters Charlene Waddingham and Kristi (Mike) Huck; sister-in-law Deb Plaster; children: Melissa “Missy” Johnson and Greg Rasmusen, Ben and Andrea Miller, Justine Martin, Jason and Katlyn Martin; grandchildren: Wyatt, Dalton, and Gaige Johnson, Torrie and Katie Englund, Michaela and Dalton Koch, Gavin Kittelson, Brooklyn, Hudson, Laityn, and Daxton Martin; great-grandchildren: Axel and Linkin Johnson, Paislee and Zoey Englund; nephews and nieces Lynnette Perreault, LeAnn Reznicek, Kale Burkey, Brittney Dale, and Travis and Taylor Huck.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Harriet (Pearson) Martin; brother Charles Martin and brothers-in-law, Jeff Jennings and Bob Waddingham.

Respecting Jim’s wishes, the burial will be private.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 25 from 4-7pm at Maritime Museum “Legacy of the Lakes”, 205 3rd Ave West

Alexandria, MN.

In lieu of memorials, the family requests donations be designated to West Moe Church for the playground fund. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Evansville.