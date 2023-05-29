James A. “Jim” Towner

James Alan “Jim” Towner was born on September 8, 1946, in Vermillion, South Dakota to William and Irene (Johnson) Towner. He grew up on a farm near Volin, South Dakota and attended country school through 8th grade. His family moved to Vermillion where he graduated from Vermillion High School. Jim attended the University of South Dakota and earned a degree in Computer Science with a minor in Math. While in college he met his wife Sue, and they were married on July 2, 1966, together they raised three beautiful daughters, Katie, Sandie, and Suzie in Rogers.

Jim worked for General Mills for twenty-five years, during that time he earned his master’s degree in business. In 1989, Jim and Sue started Appletime Child Care and were owners/operators until 2016. After leaving General Mills, Jim became a realtor and worked for Remax Results until 2015. Following retirement, Jim and Sue moved to Alexandria.

Jim enjoyed playing softball, fishing, traveling, and golfing. He was a pilot and enjoyed taking his family in private planes and traveled throughout the U.S. Jim will be long remembered for his entertainment and crazy antics which often landed himself along with his children and grandchildren in funny predicaments. He was a performer, the life of the party, a kid at heart, happy and a joy to his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charlie and Bob; and grandson Seth Moyer.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue; daughters, Katie Moyer (and Wayne Kilmer) of Blaine, Sandie (Brad) Cottrell of Verndale, and Suzie Towner (and Shawn Beavens) of Elk River; grandchildren, Sydney (Colton) Magnuson, Joe Cottrell (and Becky Mell), Cassie (Cole) Puttonen, Cortnie Cottrell, Sommer Blake, and Lizzie Towner; four great-grandchildren, sister Pat Bice of Akron, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Urnbearers are Wayne Kilmer, Brad Cottrell, Joe Cottrell, and Shawn Beavens.

Jim died on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Edgewood Alex Senior Living at the age of 76 years, 3 months, 10 days.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Miltona, Minnesota with Rev. Stephen Bovendam. Music is provided by Kevin Lee.

The visitation is 5-7 p.m., on Friday, June 2nd, at Faith Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.