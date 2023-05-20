Helen M. Lorenz (Revering)

Helen was born to Henry & Anna (Daas) Revering near Urbank, MN.

Helen passed away on May 5, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 84.

Helen was married to Thomas E. Lorenz, Sr. for 59 years and was the proud mother of four children, Linda (Terry Smith), Thomas Jr. (Chris), John (Jodi) and Mark (Angela) and 9 grandchildren: Josef, Kelly (AJ) Harris, Vincent, Cassie, Thomas, Katie, Kallie, Karlie, and Kamrie.

A funeral service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 102 4th Street in Cloquet on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m.